Named unexpected way to recognize impending death.
August 1, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Loading...
Scientists working on the basis of Stockholm University, spoke about the unusual way that will help you recognize impending death. It is noted that this factor may indicate deterioration or complete loss of smell in elderly age.
In the process of conducting the study, experts have created a quiz in which participants had to distinguish between 13 different odors. The job performed 1774 people aged 40 to 90 years. After testing, the researchers observed the volunteers over a decade.
The results showed that the smaller the flavors of the learned subject, the increased probability of death. Each wrong answer increased the imminent onset of death by 8%.
Loading...