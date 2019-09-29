Named unusual factor that accelerates aging
The right attitude to his material situation and prolongs life.
Scientists from Copenhagen said that the less a man has money, or rather, if he feels strongly about this, the faster you manifest all the signs of old age.
In order to conduct a full study, it was necessary to lure more than five thousand people of middle age. The results showed that about eighteen percent of citizens lived in poverty for twenty-one years. And after that, it was conducted another study, which helped define the mindset of the participants.
Adults who have unstable financial situation, have a weak physical abilities, and they have low level of intelligence. And for those who have almost no problems with finances, such problems are not detected.
Also, it is noted that in youth, they are more puzzled by not getting an education or finding work and not to live a life in poverty.
Therefore, experts said that the stress of the situation on this occasion, fraught with early aging. This stress like eats people from the inside. And the first to suffer the health.