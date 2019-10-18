Named unusual side effect of anti-hypertensive medication
Medications for high blood pressure can adversely affect the patient’s mood. A new study by scientists from the University of Glasgow (UK) showed that the systematic use of antihypertensive drugs increases the risk of depression and bipolar personality disorder.
The relationship between blood pressure and mood disorders is well studied: patients with depression often have high blood pressure, and people with bipolar disorder are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease. But what is the impact on mental health drugs that reduce pressure? Researchers from Glasgow University analysed the medical data 525, 046 people, collected over 5 years in various hospitals. The result is not encouraging: with an increased risk of mental disorders associated two types of drugs for hypertension.
Participants in the study were people 40-80 years suffering from arterial hypertension. Focusing on the class assigned to blood pressure medication (angiotensin antagonists, beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers, thiazide diuretics), they were divided into 4 groups. The control group included 111,936 people who did not take any of these drugs.
The researchers documented hospitalization associated with mood disorders – depression and bipolar disorder. For 5 years, 299 participants were hospitalized with severe symptoms of these diseases. On average, this occurred through 2.3 years after the start of antihypertensive drugs.
Comparing 4 of the most common class of antihypertensive drugs, the researchers found that with increased risk of depression linked to two types of drugs: beta-blockers and calcium antagonists. But patients receiving angiotensin antagonists, had the lowest risk of hospitalization with mood disorders (even in comparison with the control group).
It is very important that the results of British scientists confirmed in other independent studies, because their work applies only to severe forms of mood disorders requiring hospitalization.
It is important to study the effect of these drugs on a less significant mood changes that affect the quality of life of patients with hypertension. A study published in the journal of the American Heart Association “Hypertension”.