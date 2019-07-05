Named useful properties of some harmful products
Usually, food carries the body and the benefits and harms.
Let’s see whether the “harmful” food to be helpful for the body.
Corn chips
Corn chips or nachos are not considered as harmful as a potato, and it has its own reasons. The fact that this product contains many nutrients, such as vitamins A and E, iron, calcium. However, this snack is very high in calories, so eating it is not worth it.
And carefully read the label. Choose nachos with a minimum amount of additives, TRANS fats and flavour enhancers.
Ice cream
In the summer I especially want something cold and refreshing. And the choice of the majority of people falls, of course, ice cream. But there are those who forbid themselves to eat that sweetness. It turns out that a very good reason.
The ice cream contains vitamins B, C, protein, calcium and other nutrients beneficial to the body. If you eat it in moderation, but the calories can do not worry about the harm to health. Of course, you need to choose ice cream with a minimum amount of additives or, even better, cook it yourself.
Popcorn
Popcorn is not just an essential attribute of every viewing of the film, but also very healthy snack. It contains high amount of fiber, lots of vitamins and minerals, a chemical compound polyphenol, possessing antioxidant properties.
The main harm of popcorn is not in the air, beans, and seasonings, colors and flavors that it adds. So, if you want to get the maximum benefit and get a delicious treat while watching the film, buy the dried corn kernels and cook popcorn for yourself.
Instant noodles
Noodle is perhaps the most harmful product that the adherents of a healthy lifestyle is always bypassed. But is it really all noodles so dangerous?
It turns out that to minimize the harm from eating these pasta, not enough to fill them with plenty of seasoning. It contains monosodium glutamate and other food additives that can be dangerous for the body.
Bitter chocolate
Already for anybody not a secret that dark chocolate is one of the best alternatives to chocolate bars, candies and cookies during the diet. Firstly, this product contains so much sugar, especially when compared with white or milk chocolate. Secondly, it has a high amount of fiber and protein. Third, the dark chocolate has a fairly rich taste, so to eat the whole packet of Goodies will be very difficult.
Marmalade
The marmalade is a fairly simple composition, no unnecessary ingredients and additives. Necessarily there is one of generousi components pectin, gelatin or agar-agar. All of them are useful for the body because they contain a lot of calcium, sodium, iron, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium.
However, despite the fact that marmalade is considered a dietary dessert, like any other sweetness, eat it in too large quantities is not necessary.