Named useful properties of zucchini
Nutritionists have called five useful properties of zucchini. These simple vegetables have a wide variety of substances needed by the human body.
Experts advise to freeze zucchini for winter, because now they are available. In the composition of the vegetable is rich in water, vitamins, minerals and micro-fibres. In addition, zucchini can help you lose. They contain no cholesterol, 100 grams of the product accounts for only 17 calories. Vegetable has lots of fiber, and it is responsible for the stabilization of the intestinal microflora and the immune system. Courgettes positive impact on the work of the heart and blood vessels because the body is saturated with potassium. People who constantly eat this vegetable, have more stable blood pressure.
Zucchini also at the proper level to support the immune system. In 100 grams of product contains 18 mg of vitamin C, which is one-third of the daily dose needed to man up. If people are constantly eating vegetables, the body will better resist various viruses, bacteria and fungal diseases. Courgettes in particular need to eat elderly people, because runs all the digestive processes, improve secretory and motor function of the gastrointestinal tract, is beneficial effect on the blood. Also regular consumption of vegetables protects against renal disease and atherosclerosis.
With the help of zucchini to deal with edema. Diuretic effect have unripe vegetables, cooked without oil and salt.