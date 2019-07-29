Named vegetable juice which lowers blood pressure
This juice is especially helpful in hypertension.
Experts have called the drinks that can reduce high blood pressure without medication.
People suffering from high blood pressure or even hypertension, should pay attention to green tea. Experts noted that regular use of this drink for three months high blood pressure reduced by 2.6 mm.
Beet juice can also successfully reduce high blood pressure. In the beet contains a large number of useful nitrates that are against hypertension. Daily consumption of 150 ml of beetroot juice significantly lowers blood pressure.
In addition, scientists are advised to pay attention to us forgotten drink that was very popular in 80-e years – Kombucha. It probiotics not only reduce pressure, but regulate the bowels.