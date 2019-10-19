Named vegetable, “kill” cancer cells
Named six useful properties of the eggplant.
The experts identified six useful properties of eggplant, urging those who care about their own health, be sure to include this vegetable in your menu.
First, the fruit of this plant is rich in various nutrients.
Experts attributed here fiber, vitamins and minerals. Plus also named low calorie eggplant: 100 grams of vegetables contains about 25 calories, 3 g fiber, 1 g protein, 5 % potassium, vitamins C and K. second, in eggplant a lot of antioxidants, protecting body cells from damage caused by free radicals.
The third and fourth reasons for the inclusion of eggplant in the diet, experts have called him the ability to reduce the risk of developing cancer and cardiovascular pathologies. A cancer prevention vegetable can be considered to be due to the presence therein of the compounds SRG (contained in all nightshades), killing the tumor cells. Eating eggplant strengthens the heart, restoring its function and lowering cholesterol.
Researchers recommend that patients with overweight to practice an diet. This does not mean that the whole day should only eat this vegetable, but it must be added to each meal. If a person eats eggplant, it will feel full for a long time, and the body will get a lot of nutrients with minimum calories. Vegetarians appreciate this fruit, as it replenishes the body’s need for protein.
Another positive feature of the “Armenian cucumber” is its taste. It can be cooked in any way, and in each case will be a real treat, unlike any other food.