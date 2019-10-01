Named vegetables that help cleanse the kidneys
During the heyday of farmaindustria, with a large number of various drugs on the market, we sometimes forget about the simple foods that can help us prevent many diseases, including those associated with the kidneys.
As experts say, if you add in the daily diet of some vegetables, it is possible to reduce the risk of kidney disease. First of all, we are talking about cabbage. This useful product contains phytochemicals, which help remove toxins from the human body.
For the prevention of diseases associated with the kidneys and also asparagus. In addition, it contains huge amounts of vitamins a and C.
We can not say about Luke, about the useful properties of which speak for a long time. It is rich in flavonoids and quercetin and also helps to remove from the kidneys of harmful and toxic substances.
Recall that Western scholars are well advised to use a bow with a couple of garlic for the prevention of such terrible diseases as breast cancer.
In addition, if you want to maintain the health of their kidneys and body as a whole, the experts recommend to abandon the use of alcoholic drinks, sweets and fast food