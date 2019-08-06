Named walnut who runs the weight loss through the cells
How to speed up weight loss.
New research has revealed a special product that in the body starts the process of cell loss. To lose weight and improve health, enough 43 grams a day, said experts.
As found by doctors of Scientific-research laboratory of cardiometabolic food, just 43 grams of whole, unsalted almonds a day can start in the body processes weight loss. It’s his property to replace the unsaturated “good” cholesterol to “bad”.
As told to the author of the study, Dr. penny Kris-etherton, people who ate a specified number of almonds a day have been able to successfully lose weight in six weeks. In addition, as expected, in their blood has declined HDL — high density lipoprotein.
According to miss Kris-etherton, almonds because of the content of unsaturated cholesterol and vitamins A and E, helps to remove fat from the cells.