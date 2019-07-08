Named way to lose weight without sport and strict diets
Experts spoke about the approach that will allow you to achieve a slim figure without intense exercise and strict diets. For effective result you will need to learn to control your breathing.
By opinion of experts, proper breathing really helps you lose weight. To use the special breathing exercises on a regular basis, then every day you can lose around 250 calories. First of all you need to choose the right position, then 3 seconds to spend on the in-breath and 7 seconds on the exhale. The result was visible enough every day to spend on exercise for at least 2 minutes.
It is noted that due to the long breath oxygen cannot get into the fat cells where then is the breakdown of fat to water and carbon. In addition, this practice helps to strengthen the abdominal muscles and activating the metabolism.