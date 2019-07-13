Named ways to recognize obstructive pulmonary disease
Expert Alexei Yegorov called the ways to recognize chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It turned out, this disease develops due to tobacco smoke and contaminated air in hazardous industries.
According to who, the number of people with COPD is increasing from year to year. The increase is due to mass disease in India, China and third world countries. People often waste valuable time believing that a new cough is the body’s response to tobacco smoke.
For COPD the characteristic morning cough, sputum, shortness of breath when walking or climbing stairs. In patients older than 35 years often seen in heart palpitations, extra weight, puffiness. Those at risk include smokers, people living in ecologically disadvantaged areas or working in hazardous occupations. To identify the disease by using the blood of spirography, x-ray.
Doctors use several treatments for lung disease. For the medical method suitable preparations inhaled combined type. Patients with COPD have to be vaccinated for pneumococcus and influenza. Improper treatment may lead to disability.