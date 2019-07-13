Named ways to recognize obstructive pulmonary disease

| July 13, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Expert Alexei Yegorov called the ways to recognize chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It turned out, this disease develops due to tobacco smoke and contaminated air in hazardous industries.

Названы способы вовремя распознать обструктивную болезнь легких

According to who, the number of people with COPD is increasing from year to year. The increase is due to mass disease in India, China and third world countries. People often waste valuable time believing that a new cough is the body’s response to tobacco smoke.

For COPD the characteristic morning cough, sputum, shortness of breath when walking or climbing stairs. In patients older than 35 years often seen in heart palpitations, extra weight, puffiness. Those at risk include smokers, people living in ecologically disadvantaged areas or working in hazardous occupations. To identify the disease by using the blood of spirography, x-ray.

Doctors use several treatments for lung disease. For the medical method suitable preparations inhaled combined type. Patients with COPD have to be vaccinated for pneumococcus and influenza. Improper treatment may lead to disability.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.