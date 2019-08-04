Named ways to stay healthy by eating stale food
Often the hostess served lunch half-eaten on the eve dinner. Because bacteria these dishes can be dangerous. College Professor Klein Creek (Canada) Ken Diplock studied the question and gave ways to maintain health by eating stale food.
Rice is considered to be the main culprit of food poisoning. To reduce the risk, it is better to think that any dish may contain the pathogen. This method will train a person to follow the rules of handling food. To assess the quality of the food it is recommended to use six factors that affect microbial growth: moisture, oxygen, temperature, storage time, acidity, type of food. If the owner wants to extend the shelf life of the cooked food, it shouldn’t be left on the stove – it is better to put everything in airtight containers and place in the refrigerator.
Longer stored frozen and dried products. For a long time can you keep home canned food. Bacteria love meat, but they can quickly multiply and vegetarian food with high protein content. Not always a danger indicates an unpleasant smell, so do not rely on the sense of smell.
According to the who, food is passed more than 200 kinds of diseases. The most common are norovirus, Campylobacter, Salmonella.