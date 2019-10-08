Named winners of the Nobel prize for physics in 2019
In Stockholme announced the names of winners of the Nobel prize in physics for 2019. They were the Swiss — 77-year-old astrophysicist Michel Mayor and 53-year-old astronomer Didier Kelo, as well as 84-year-old canadian and American scientist James Peebles
In 1995, Kelo and the Major they jointly discovered, 51 peg b, the first exoplanet orbiting a Sun-like star. This discovery fait revolution in astronomy. Since in our galaxy was discovered more than 4000 exoplanets.
And Peebles is recognized for theoretical discoveries in the field of physical cosmology that laid the Foundation of “the modern understanding of the history of the Universe.”
The three of them will receive a cash prize, which this year is 9 million SEK (914 000). Ebisu will get half this amount. The second half I will divide between Kelo and a Major.
A day earlier, on October 7, became known Nobel prize winners in physiology and medicine.
The awards presentation, traditionally held in Stockholm and Oslo on the day of death of Alfred Nobel on 10 December.
Last year the Nobel prize in physics was awarded to Arthur Ashkin American, a Frenchman Gerard Moore and canadian Donna Strickland for achievements in laser physics and the development of methods to use light as a tool.
