Named worst foods for people with prediabetes
Foreign scientists presented the worst foods for people with prediabetes. This list includes white bread and processed meat products.
Prediabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are constantly high, but not enough to be classified as diabetes. According to experts, if a person diagnosed with this condition, you should reconsider the diet. First of all, the danger of sugar-containing foods, including sweets, soda, baked desserts, candies. The best solution in this regard is to focus on fruits that contain fiber along with fructose, which allows you to moderate the speed at which sugar enters the bloodstream. Regarding fruit juices, they lead to the opposite effect. The alternative is the dilution of the drink.
Food products containing refined starches are not desirable when prediabetes. In particular, white flour is processed so much that all of the original fiber, minerals and vitamins are removed. Therefore, you should avoid eating white bread, most pasta, and white rice. It is better to refuse from fatty dairy products, including yogurt, cream, cheese, butter and ice cream, replacing them with low-fat options.
In the same list, all fried foods, which includes French fries, increases the blood sugar more than a chicken with the same method of preparation. Alcohol in this case is not desirable. If necessary, it is better to choose drinks with a lower sugar content, such as wine, which should be diluted with sparkling water. Components of red and processed meat can increase the risk of disease by causing insulin resistance, so it is important to abandon smoked, steaks.