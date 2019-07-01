Namibia vs Ivory Coast live streaming free: preview, prediction
Namibia – Ivory Coast. Prediction (cf. 2.15) for the match of the Cup of African Nations (07/01/2019)
Namibia
The national team of Namibia could hardly count on a long African Nations Cup, although the defeats were not major. First, with a score of 0: 1, the national team was defeated by Morocco, and then the same score was recorded against South Africa (0: 1).
It turned out to put only one hit on target, but both goals were missed only at the end of the meeting.
Cote d’Ivoire
The Cote d’Ivoire national team can leave such high-class football players as Doumbia and Gervinho out of the list, so it is in the list of favorites of the tournament. Ivorians confidently dealt with South Africa (1: 0), only now against Morocco (0: 1) Ibrahim Camara’s players were dismantled.
The only ball in the account Jonathan Kogia.
Statistics
Ivory Coast lost twice in 14 past meetings.
Ivory Coast scored four times for two full-time games.
Namibia lost two games in a row.
Forecast
It is obvious that the bet of the Ivorians’ coaching staff on well-prepared football players is playing with varying success. Nevertheless, the projections against the outsider are quite optimistic, since Namibia is not able to show anything in creation, and one defense cannot leave the group.