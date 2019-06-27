Nanoparticles can help fight cancer
Scientists from the University of Oregon (USA) has opened a new way of dealing with malignant tumors. In tumors are injected magnetic nanoparticles, which are exposed to alternating magnetic fields and heated to 38 degrees Celsius. As a result, the cancer cells are dying, according to the website
The researchers note that there has been such a moment when some types of malignant tumors direct injection impossible. These include, for example, cancer of the prostate or of the ovaries. In this case, nanoparticles injected into a vein or peritoneal cavity.
It is noted that the specialists created a new type of particle. They system when administered in acceptable doses is well accumulated in the tumor. To make this happen, scientists have linked iron oxide nanoparticles in hexagonal conglomerates with the addition of cobalt and manganese. Tests were carried out on mouse models of ovarian cancer.
