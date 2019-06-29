Naomi Campbell accused the Asians of racism
Discrimination based on skin color – a very common phenomenon, and if the U.S. and Europe struggle with it often ends with the victory of the countries of Asia with their far more conservative, the situation is different. Perhaps the most famous black supermodel Naomi Campbell, have publicly complained of racism, which recently ran in Asia.
In my 49 years the supermodel is still in demand, regularly starred in campaigns for fashion brands and goes to the podium – and the biggest shock for Naomi is the fact that from an advertising campaign with her participation in one of the Asian countries refused because of the color of the skin of the model.
In an interview with newspaper The Mirror Naomi noted that this case had taught her many things: “It helps to see perspective, to realize that our work will never be finished. That’s why I don’t have to give up.”
Some Asian countries to see a black model not want, while others take readily Naomi, for example, starred in the photoshoot for the fresh June issue of Vogue Japan
Campbell adheres to very strict principles regarding ethnic diversity – and, according to her, refused to participate in several fashion shows of the fashion Week in Paris, because there was not involved a sufficient number of models with different skin color.