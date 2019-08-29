Naomi Campbell admired the perfect figure in a leather jumpsuit
August 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The images of supermodels Naomi Campbell can be collected in a large, stylish encyclopedia — this woman sure has a lot to learn.
For example, courage. Not every star will dare to come out in the things that attract the eye all others (no, really, everyone!). But Naomi’s attention — is a usual thing, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
So, the paparazzi took a picture of the celebrity on the streets of new York.
For a walk she went in a very provocative leather jumpsuit with sporty style, which picked up the oversized sunglasses with rhinestones and black ankle boots with heels — looks like today will be broken not one man’s heart!