Naomi Campbell admired the perfect figure in a translucent outfit
Out on the podium one of the top models of the 1990s Naomi Campbell was the Central event of London fashion week, writes the Chronicle.info with reference on the Country.
14 September in the framework of the fashion Week “Black pearl” organized in the British Museum charity event “Fashion for Relief”. Such activities, the model holds since 2005 when she collected funds for victims of hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. This year with the “Fashion For Relief” raised money for children in need.
Tonight Campbell came in a translucent black dress, opened all the charm of her well-preserved figure.
The campaign held a fashion show in which Naomi showed two looks. In the first combined materials with different textures, it almost shimmered with rainbow colors and a tight fit body. The second coral set with a Cape was quite free, but almost fully exposed Breasts.
The event was visited by many stars, including pierce Brosnan’s son Paris, Naomi’s mother Valerie Morris, niece of Princess Diana, Katie Spencer, the editor of Vogue Anna Wintour and many others.