Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid starred in a new commercial for Calvin Klein
Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, the American DJ and music producer Diplo, as well as other stars become the protagonists of a new movie #MYCALVINS. Bright, sexy and provocative, it was created in the spirit of the famous brand and already managed to blow up the network. Of course, the first video was shared by all participants and myself Calvin Klein.
It includes cuts of short scenes from everyday life: models appear at home, at the gym, flaunt in front of mirrors, dancing and just goofing around in front of the camera. Having tried different sets from the new collection, of course.
But Naomi and Bella, of course, managed to attract attention thanks to the beauty and seductiveness. Both supermodels show stylish underwear sets, and along with their flawless figures. And I have to admit, looks 49-year-old Naomi is not worse than the 22-year-old Bella. Black Panther in the short video, showed off long slender legs, an inflated abdominal muscles and curvy shapes.