Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid starred in racy underwear ads

Supermodel Bella Hadid starred in racy ads popular brand of underwear Calvin Klein. The movie star has published on his page in Instagram.

Наоми Кэмпбелл и Белла Хадид снялись в пикантной рекламе нижнего белья

The footage first appears the legendary model and actress Naomi Campbell, then in lingerie posing Hadid and a few models of girls and guys.

Hadid got an episodic role in the movie. The model is adorned in lingerie on camera along with other models, actors, performing ordinary things: they eat, watch movies, change clothes, etc. Naomi Campbell performed “throwing legs” in the style of Basic instinct.

