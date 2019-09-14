Naomi Campbell made a splash with “naked” dress which showed her glamorous mother (photo)
British supermodel Naomi Campbell made a splash at a charity Fashion For Relief party, which she organised in London as part of fashion Week. 49-year-old Black Panther arrived in a black “naked” dress which is little concealed. The outfit gave the impression that Naomi on top of a fully transparent long dress wearing Frank bodysuit with a neckline below the navel. Hair Campbell put in my hair in the style of 1960-ies.
As writes Daily Mail, the model has several times altered its appearance, leaving the podium. Including walked in fancy red robes with a Cape that barely covered his naked breast. While Naomi had to hold the fabric during the fashion show.
At the party, and the show was also attended by 67-year-old Naomi’s mother Valerie Morris Campbell. A former dancer, a native of Jamaica, was in an elegant red cocktail dress.
