Naomi Campbell openly spoke about his personal life and drug addiction

October 10, 2019

Today, as 30 years ago, 49-year-old Naomi Campbell remains one of the most successful and popular models in the world. Celebrity participates in shows, starred in ad campaigns and appearing on the covers of glossy magazines. And recently, Naomi became the heroine of the October issue of WSJ, where openly spoke about his personal life and drug addiction.

Наоми Кэмпбелл откровенно рассказала о личной жизни и наркозависимости

“I’m a survivor. My life has never been perfect, and I do not claim it. I first openly admitted his addiction. Thank God for the fact that I was able to become a recovering addict and recovering alcoholic,” says Campbell.

viva.ua

magictr