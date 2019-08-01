Naomi Campbell shocked fans with candid confession in a recent interview
Naomi Campbell is one of the most famous supermodels in the world. Her photos decorate the covers and pages of fashion magazines, she shines on the runway of famous brands and appears regularly at the biggest events in the world. Given its level of popularity and status seemed impossible that she was not welcome in the hotel, but it happened. And the reason was more than unpleasant.
In an interview with French newspaper Naomi spoke about the incident that happened to her during the Cannes film festival. The model was invited to a party in a respectable hotel, but on duty at the entrance the staff would not let her inside because of the color of the skin. According to Campbell, such situations force her to continue the fight for equality for all.
Star also remembered a former model times, when fashion designers did not want to include it in the lists on display, and the colleagues who always supported it — Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington:
“People didn’t want to believe it, but we were friends first, and we were still. We continue to see each other, talk on the phone, TEXT messaging. The girls were very supportive. How many times have I heard how they talked to the designers who dared to include me in the show: “If you don’t take her, so we will not be there”.