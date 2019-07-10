Naomi Campbell was published in “naked” dress from Valentino
Naomi Campbell loves social events. For each exit 49-year-old beauty is preparing luxury, designed from a to z. She recently visited the show of the Haute couture collections of Valentino, which showed a bright outfit from your friend and the main Creator of the famous house – creative Director of the brand Paolo Piccioli. A few days later went to another important event from the famous brand presentation of the perfume is Born in Roma.
Naomi tried another creation Paolo – translucent black dress with white flowers, refined embroidery on the chest and weightless plume, under which lurks the black lingerie and luxury Naomi’s body. Complements the image of a bright pink handbag, sleek styling and makeup in Golden tones. The supermodel shared a common photo with Piccioli, congratulating him on such an important event. “Prom with my most expensive Paolo Piccioli. It was a beautiful night, when we celebrated the new #ValentinoFragrance the Italian Embassy in Paris. Congratulations Adut ACEC BioR and Anwar Hadid with the fact that they were new faces #BornInRoma”.
models that posed for the advertising campaign of the new fragrance, also could not restrain his enthusiasm. “I can’t honestly put into words what an honor for me to be the new face of the fragrance Valentino #BORNINROMA @maisonvalentino,” wrote the younger brother of Gigi and Bella, who has made very successful steps in the world of fashion. By the way, the guy recently became a star network because officially announced the relationship with a famous singer Dua Lipa.
Women’s role in the advertising campaign was entrusted to South Sudanese-Australian model Adut ACEC BioR. She also wrote a touching post, full of emotion. “I had the best night of my life, when I shared this special moment with @pppiccioli and my family from Valentino at the opening ceremony, which took place on 4 July in Paris.