Naomi Campbell will receive the title of “style Icon” by the award British Fashion Awards
British model 49-year-old Naomi Campbell will receive the title of “style Icon” by the award British Fashion Awards. The peak of her career came in the 1990s, then it was active cooperation with the luxury brands.
Although the title of Campbell will receive at the end of the year, the jury decided to determine winner now. They will recognize the contributions of models in the fashion industry, charity work and a fantastic career.
The awarding ceremony will take place on 2 December in London in a concert hall the Royal Albert Hall.
“I’m so passionate about and proud to receive the Fashion Icon award on 2 December at The Fashion Awards-2019 in London. After 30 years of working in the fashion industry and study it from all points of view, traveling the world and finding the purpose of their life in activism, especially for me so that I returned to London to receive this incredible recognition of my work and life. Thank you everyone who was a part of my journey from day one,” wrote Campbell in Instagram.