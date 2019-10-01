Naomi Campbell wore the jacket on a naked body
The annual show of L’oreal collected stars on the podium and in the audience.
Fashion week in Paris is traditionally held with participation of the brightest stars of show business. For screenings of favorite brands as spectators go not only an actress but once famous model. So, Naomi Campbell participates in the fashion Week as a model and as a guest of honor.
On the show of L’oreal she came in as a guest star and watched the show, which was attended by Eva Longoria, Aishwarya Rai and Helen Mirren, from the audience.
Naomi was dressed very interestingly. Her black jacket with lace, worn on the naked body, drew attention to the cleavage area. A narrow black pencil skirt and black ankle boots added the image of elegance.
The top model wore a very interesting decoration. On the neck of Naomi was a lace choker and a few chains with pendants. Attention was attracted by an interesting ring with emeralds and diamonds from three fingers.