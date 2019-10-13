Naomi Harris admitted, the new film about James bond all the “shocking”
Naomi Harris, who played again in the new film about James bond, eve Moneypenny, told the audience what to expect in the 25th part of the franchise. She admitted the film, “No time to die” was very surprise of fans, and many even “shocking.”
Currently shooting the final series of “James bond” is completed. Recently hosted a party where all the participants of the shooting process noted the completion of a difficult project. You know, the script had to be altered after approval of the main text, as the working group left Danny Boyle. Instead it came Phoebe Waller-bridge, that changed a lot, featuring low cut producers. As a result, they were very pleased with the result, and are now negotiating with her, wanting to see her in a film crew following parts. Naomi Harris admitted viewers will be surprised by the plot, because even she sometimes felt a bit shock because of the scenario. According to the actress, fans of James bond in the film “No time to die” will see many new and unusual.
At the moment, about the new movie there is little information available. Official sources said earlier, the spy Thriller will have a relationship with parts of “007: Coordinates “Skayfoll” and “007: Spectrum”. The world premiere is scheduled for April 2, and in the Russian hire starts a week later.