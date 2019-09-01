Naomi Harris and Jude law will play in the mini-series from HBO
Release date of the show is kept secret
Naomi Harris, best known for playing miss Moneypenny in the films about James bond, has joined the cast of the mini-series “The Third Day”.
Show of six episodes will be divided into two parts — “Summer” (“Summer”) and “Winter” (“Winter”).
“Summer” will focus on the character Jude law — a man named Sam, who refuses on a mysterious island near Britain, where encounters with secretive inhabitants of this place and their strange customs.
“Winter” will be devoted to the heroine of Harris — the woman who goes to the same island in search of answers to her questions.