Naomie Harris may play a role in the film “venom 2”

October 21, 2019
American actress Naomi Harris may play a role in the film “venom 2”.
About it reports Variety.
It is noted that the actress can fulfill the role of the villain Shriek.
It is clarified that the representatives of Harris are in talks with Studio Sony on approving the actress for the role.
The main role of the character Eddie Brock, whose body was stolen by a symbiote alien venom — will be performed by actor Tom hardy. The film will also participate woody Harrelson.