Napoli defeated inter in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup (video)

February 13, 2020

"Наполи" нанес поражение "Интеру" в полуфинале Кубка Италии (видео)

Fabian Ruiz (center)

In the first semifinal match of the Cup of Italy “Napoli” has caused quite an unexpected defeat “inter” in his field – 1:0.

The only goal in the match scored the Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz in the 57th minute.

On March 5 at “San Paolo” wards Antonio Conte for the final will have to eliminate the deficit to one goal.

In the second semi-final in the “Milan” to “San Siro” today will take Juventus.

