Napoli defeated inter in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup (video)
February 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Fabian Ruiz (center)
In the first semifinal match of the Cup of Italy “Napoli” has caused quite an unexpected defeat “inter” in his field – 1:0.
The only goal in the match scored the Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz in the 57th minute.
On March 5 at “San Paolo” wards Antonio Conte for the final will have to eliminate the deficit to one goal.
In the second semi-final in the “Milan” to “San Siro” today will take Juventus.