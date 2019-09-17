Napoli thanks to a penalty beat the current holder of the Champions Cup: video highlights from matches
Tuesday, 17 September, eight matches were kicked off the group stage of the Champions League season 2019/2020.
Group E
“Napoli” (Italy) — “Liverpool” (England) — 2:0 (Mertens, 81, from a penalty, Llorente, 90+2).
The outcome of the match was decided in the last quarter — first Mertens converted a penalty in the injury time Llorente secured the advantage for the hosts, who thus scored the first defeat of Liverpool this season in all competitions (the Supercup of England “Liverpool” has conceded “Manchester city” only in a penalty series).
“Salzburg” (Austria) — “Genk” (Belgium) — 6:2 (Holland, 2, 34, 45, Hwang, 36, Soboslai, 45+2, Ulmer — Lukumi, 40, SamatA, 52). On 81 minutes, removed samatA (“Genk”).
First hat-trick in the Champions League this season scored 19-year-old Norwegian Erling Holland, who became the eighth player, who has scored three goals in his debut match in the group stage of the tournament. It is noteworthy that this is the same guy who was the best scorer held in Poland of the world Cup U-20, scoring nine goals in one match with Honduras, and that “lights” in the Champions League. By the way, Holland at the age of 19 years and 58 days, became the youngest author of a hat-trick in the Champions League after the Spaniard Raul Gonzalez (18 years and 113 days in 1995) and Englishman Wayne Rooney (18 years 340 days in 2004).
Group F
“Inter” (Italy) — “Slavija” (Czechia) — 1:1 (Barella, 90+2 — Olinka, 63).
Sensation almost ended the match in Milan, titled “inter” had a modest Czech “Slavia”. Guests took the lead from the middle of the second half but in injury time kept their advantage and missed the chance to get their first victory away in the group stage of the most prestigious club tournament of Europe.
“Borussia” (Dortmund, Germany) — “Barcelona” (Spain) — 0:0. On 57 minutes, Royce missed a penalty (goalkeeper).
Group G
Lyon (France) — Zenit (Russia) — 1:1 (Depay, 50, from the penalty spot — Azmoun, 41).
St. Petersburg “Zenith” for which the entire match was spent by the Ukrainian Yaroslav Rakitskiy, opened the scoring at the end of the first half. Did it Azmoun, who a few minutes before were supposed to leave the field due to injury, but decided to stay, and as it turned out, not in vain. However, the hosts after the break, battled back when Depay earned and converted a penalty, but never had neither one nor the other team.
Benfica (Portugal) — “RB Leipzig” (Germany) — 1:2 (Seferovic, 84 — Werner, 69, 79).
Victory “RB Leipzig” brought a brace of top scorer Timo Werner, who this season has scored seven goals in all competitions (five in the Bundesliga and two in the Champions League).
Group N
“Chelsea” (England) — “Valencia” (Spain) — 0:1 (Rodrigo, 75).
Last year’s winner of the Europa League began play in the Champions League group stage with an unexpected home defeat. Possessing the advantage during the whole match, the team of Frank Lampard missed the only goal after custom a free kick.
“Ajax” (Netherlands) — “Lille” (France) — 3:0 (Promes, 18, Alvarez, 50, Talarico, 62).
Semifinalist of last year’s Champions League has achieved an easy home win. Thus, the Amsterdam players showed that the loss of de Light and de Jong, who joined in summer, Juventus and Barcelona, respectively, did not affect the ambitions of the team Erik ten Haag.
We add that a further eight matches in groups A, b, C and D, including between Shakhtar and Manchester city will be played on Wednesday, September 18.
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter