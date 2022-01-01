Narazi without a password: Helsi z & # 39; has a new feature

Irina GAL, « FACTS»

Helsi retailers, as previously stated, that they could add to the socket of various medical documents, they revealed one more novelty.

;web version of helsi. me when you enter the special office, you can put a sign, so that the system will remember your password on this device. Enter the password at the next entrance, it will not necessary — the system automatically remembers your attachment.

With what kind of twisters, we were pleased to beat the function only on personal devices for safety reasons.

Exclusive material «Vyavila, sho sina nibito having received a psychiatrist»: who appearing false in the helsi system. me read on the FACTIV» website.

Photo from Pixabay

1559

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter< /p> Add “FACTS”

Google News