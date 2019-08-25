NASA astronaut is a suspect in the first in the history of space crime
NASA is investigating the first crime of humanity in space. The essence of the criminal offense turned out to be ordinary earthly: American Anne McClain suspected of illegal surveillance of another’s Bank account. Space the design of this case appeared as a suspect McClain — NASA astronaut, the applicant for participation in the expedition to the moon in 2024. And monitor transactions on the account as suggested, McClain led from the ISS.
As reported by The New York Times, the Complainant in the case was the ex-wife astronauti — the former officer of the U.S. air force summer warden. Worden believes that McClane after the breakup of the family unit continued to monitor the Bank account ex-wife. In any case, the audit showed that someone using the computer network of NASA tracking financial transactions account, and this “someone” didn’t hack the account, and accurately enter the login and password.
At a time when there were described events, Anne McClain was on the ISS. The mission lasted from December 2018 through June 2019. After returning to Earth on 25 June 2019, the astronaut did not deny that he followed the account of the former wife. McClane is justified, he did everything with good intentions.
