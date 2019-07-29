NASA astronaut showed impressive photos of the Earth from space
Currently on Board the International space station (ISS) NASA astronaut Nick Hague (Tyler Nicklaus “Nick” Hague) shared with network users impressive photos of the Earth taken from space.
“I hope everyone on Earth a wonderful day! Our planet is a beauty”, — he wrote.
Photographs show the surface of the Earth, the mountains and the city is covered with a mesmerizing haze of clouds.
Readers of nick agreed that our planet looks great from the window of a spacecraft and astronauts can be in a good envy that they were able to make your childhood dreams of conquest of space and go into orbit.
“Our planet is really amazing! People need to do everything possible to keep this beauty!”, “Thank you for sharing these photos with us!” “I believe that our planet is the most beautiful planet in the Universe, thank you for the wonderful picture”, “Really”, “Sometimes when I see such pictures, I would like to be in space, to forget all their problems” “Thank you, spaceman!”, — they write.
Recall that Hague will stay on the ISS up to October, during this time, he needs to make several spacewalks, so it is possible that the astronaut will share with readers new photos of our planet and other cosmic bodies.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the space Agency NASA invited all to feel like an astronaut and make a colorful selfie in a virtual space background of stars. With the assistance of NASAразработано app for mobile devices that allows you to create the right space selfie. As the background in Selfies, NASA used a selection of photos, obtained at the space telescope “Spitzer”. In the gallery at the moment about 30 shots. Presents the most picturesque places in space, including the center of the milky Way galaxy and the Orion Nebula. In the future the developers promise to add more colorful images, obtained during exploratory space missions.
