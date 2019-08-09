NASA has found on Mars “Mona Lisa” (photo)
NASA (the us National office for Aeronautics and space research) Curiosity found on Mars amazing “statues”. Remind one of a seated female figure in medieval clothes and with hair to his shoulders. Experts called it the Mona Lisa — in honor of the famous portrait of Leonardo da Vinci. And next to her made Rover photos saw a figure “lying bald man with pink head,” and sitting baby.
Scott Waring, a representative edition of UFO Sightings Daily, believes that this “alien artifacts”.
However, scientists call this phenomenon pareidolia — visual illusion resulting in the formation of illusory images, as a basis which are the details of the real object. So in fact the “statue” is most likely just the characteristics of the local landscape.
