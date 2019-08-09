NASA has found on Mars “Mona Lisa” (photo)

| August 9, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

НАСА обнаружило на Марсе «Мону Лизу» (фото)

NASA (the us National office for Aeronautics and space research) Curiosity found on Mars amazing “statues”. Remind one of a seated female figure in medieval clothes and with hair to his shoulders. Experts called it the Mona Lisa — in honor of the famous portrait of Leonardo da Vinci. And next to her made Rover photos saw a figure “lying bald man with pink head,” and sitting baby.

Scott Waring, a representative edition of UFO Sightings Daily, believes that this “alien artifacts”.

However, scientists call this phenomenon pareidolia — visual illusion resulting in the formation of illusory images, as a basis which are the details of the real object. So in fact the “statue” is most likely just the characteristics of the local landscape.

НАСА обнаружило на Марсе «Мону Лизу» (фото)

НАСА обнаружило на Марсе «Мону Лизу» (фото)

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.