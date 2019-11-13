NASA has nearly completed the construction of a rocket to fly to the moon
The first stage of the rocket SLS (65 meters) with all four connected engines, the RS-25 is the largest since then, NASA has built a vehicle Saturn V vehicle for the Apollo
The first stage of super-heavy booster SLS, which in 2024 it is planned to launch the manned Orion spacecraft in a Month, installed the latest, the fourth RS-25 engine. This was in Twitter said the head of National Agency on Aeronautics and space research (NASA) Jim Breidenstein
“The first stage of the SLS rocket with a height of 212 feet (65 meters) with all four connected engines, the RS-25 is the largest since then, NASA has built a vehicle Saturn V vehicle for the Apollo — posted by Breidenstein.
Rocket engines, the RS-25 was developed specifically for the us super-heavy launch vehicle SLS. A similar setup was already used on spacecraft Space Shuttle. Version RS-25 for SLS has great traction and a new management system.