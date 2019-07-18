NASA has shown an impressive photo of the ISS against the Sun
NASA, which has previously successfully launched to the ISS on a rocket, on which he worked and Ukrainian experts, revealed a unique photo of the International space station in the background “clean” — without spots — the Sun.
According to “Radio maximum”, footage shot the photographer of the Rhine Colacurcio. On the first (title) picture shows the ISS in the second detailed images of the solar surface at the moment.
NASA astronomers made a joke about how to distinguish ISS from sunspots: “sunspots Have a dark Central shadow zone, the light surrounding penumbra. And they don’t have solar panels.”
As previously reported “FACTS”, NASA reported the failure of the main engine of the Russian release of the machine on which came back to Earth three cosmonauts from the ISS.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter