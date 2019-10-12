NASA interrupted the live broadcast of the spacewalk to announce the death of a Russian astronaut
NASA interrupted the live broadcast of the release of two American astronauts into space to announce the death of a Russian Kosmonavt Alexei Leonov. He was the first man who went out into open space, writes “Voice of America”.
Today in open space out the astronauts Andrew Morgan and Christine Koch to replace the batteries that feed the orbiting laboratory. This was the second of five planned outputs astronauts into space this month. However, broadcast their task was interrupted, the screens will post a photo of Leonov.
Subsequently, in an official NASA Twitter wrote:
“We grieve over the loss of legendary of Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, who became the first person went into space on 18 March 1965.
His bold access to the vacuum of space started with the story for on-Board activities, making possible today’s International space station “.
Alexei Leonov died on 86 year of life.
It is reported that he was a few years ill. The first spacewalk Leonov performed in March 1965, he lasted 12 minutes and 9 seconds.