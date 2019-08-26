NASA is investigating the first crime in space: how the law works there
NASA is investigating the allegation that the astronaut Anne McClain gained access to the International space station to the Bank account of her former lesbian partner.
This may be the first case of crime in space, BBC reports.
Anne McClain confirmed that he had entered an account with the ISS, but denies any wrongdoing, reports the New York Times.
Her former partner, summer warden filed a complaint with the Federal trade Commission of the United States.
Through counsel, the astronaut told the New York Times that she was convinced that the financials were in order: enough money to pay bills and care for her son, summer worden, whom they before the divorce were brought up together.
Investigators from the office of the inspector General NASA was in contact with both sides of the case, reports the New York Times.
Anne McClain graduated from the prestigious military Academy in West point, participated in the fighting in Iraq and have combat flights longer than 800 hours. Been trained as a test pilot, and in 2013 she was chosen to work at NASA.
She spent six months aboard the ISS and had to participate in the first ever female space mission. But at the last minute the flight was cancelled because of the lack of suit.
How the law works in space?
Legal agreement, agreed by five States, with space station — the US, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada — suggest that people and property in outer space is part of the national legislation.
Therefore, if a canadian citizen commits a “cosmic crime”, it will be judged by canadian law, and the citizen of Russia — for Russian. While Europe is considered a single state in the framework of space law.
Any European state may extend the application of their national laws and regulations on European equipment and personnel in space.
Space law also contains provisions on extradition on the Ground, if one country wants to prosecute a citizen of another country for the iniquity in space.
With the development of space tourism may be necessary to the prosecution of crimes in space, but the laws themselves have not yet been tested in practice.
NASA reported the New York Times that they are not aware of any crimes committed on the space station.