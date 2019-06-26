NASA Mission to study the Sun launched in three years
NASA experts have approved a new project to study the Sun. Star will study four small probes PUCH, according to Naked Science.
The mission is supposed to start in 2022. Four small probe to observe the Sun and its surroundings. The spacecraft will remain in earth orbit and will rotate at a height of about 560 kilometers. One of them will be a tool for observing the corona of the Sun, one of its outer shells. The remaining three will be equipped with the same cameras and will study the solar wind – streams of fast charged particles, which determine the “space weather” throughout the Solar system. According to the calculations of NASA, the mission will require $ 165 million.
Previously, scientists from the center of Goddard (NASA) found that young Sun “awakened” life on Earth, but destroyed any opportunity for its development on Venus and Mars. In his youth, the Sun emitted a strong flare of radiation. High-energy particles helped the development of life on Earth, causing a chemical reaction that made the planet warm and humid. But for nearby planets, the exposure proved fatal. To restore events to the authors of this study have helped the analysis of the lunar soil.