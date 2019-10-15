NASA scientists have discovered traces of life on Mars more than 40 years ago
Scientists were able to find “microbial respiration” in samples of Martian soil in 1976.
Scientist Gilbert Levin, formerly a group of researchers NASA, stated that in 1976 on Mars had traces of life.
In his article in the journal Scientific American Levin explained that scientists were able to find “microbial respiration” in samples of Martian soil in the framework of the program “Viking”. In laboratory studies, scientists found in soil samples taken on Mars, high oxygen levels, reports aif.ru.
Levin noted that four such result was obtained during the study of samples from two spacecraft that landed at a distance of 4000 miles.
But, according to the scientist, NASA considered that the finding of the researchers speaks only of the presence in them of substances imitating life.
He added that after this experiment NASA has never conducted repeated research.