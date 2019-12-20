NASA spacecraft went to the ISS, but left in the wrong orbit
The latest space ship “Starliner” was launched on the carrier rocket “Atlas 5” to the International space station. Shortly after launch, NASA reported that the “Starliner” has not yet managed to reach the calculated orbit. The vehicle docking with ISS should take place on December 21. About it writes BBC.
“The ship is currently on a stable orbit, the team on the Ground considering the options for further action,” — said the mission control Center of NASA in Houston. Later, the CSC began to make maneuvers to correct the orbit of the ship.
The launch of the unmanned in the test mode was carried out with 41 launch complex at the cosmodrome at Cape Canaveral in Florida and was in normal mode.
15 minutes after launch the spacecraft separated from the carrier stage and began solo flight, however, the estimated time of the engines of the ship are not included.
The head of NASA Jim Breidenstein said that “did not happen the burn required for rendezvous with ISS”.
On Board the “Starliner” is a dummy Rosie and about 270 pounds of cargo to the International space station, including food for the crew.
The dummy is equipped with numerous sensors to monitor his “condition” during the flight, so was able by his example to perform the conditions of flight of the living astronauts.
As reported by the press service of NASA, in case of successful test flight of the “Starliner” will be certified to conduct manned flights. A ship designed for a crew of up to seven people.
As expected, December 28, “the Starliner” will return to the Earth, automatic-release capsule should land in the desert of new Mexico.
“The Starliner” was created by Boeing, which is under contract with NASA has received more than $ 5 billion to develop the project.
In parallel, another us company SpaceX has received from NASA of $ 3.1 billion for the development of his spaceship Crew Dragon, which completed its first unmanned test flight to the ISS in automatic mode in March of this year.
As expected, the new generation of spacecraft will help NASA to abandon the use of Russian-manned Soyuz spacecraft, which sent American astronauts into space since 2011 — since ceased flights to the ISS by American space Shuttle.
According to Bridenstine, the new ship is also meant to bring the era of commercial spaceflight.
“Our ultimate goal is to reduce prices, to make innovation and improve access to space like this, what we never had,” he explained.