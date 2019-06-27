NASA will send a Dragonfly drone to explore Titan

NASA отправит беспилотник Dragonfly для исследования Титана

The launch is scheduled for 2026, it will reach Saturn in 2034. Titan service life of the Dragonfly is about two and a half years. The drone will hover over the Titan, transmitting to Earth images of the surface, and periodically to land to carry out scientific measurements to study the atmosphere and topography of the satellite.

“Titan has the key ingredients for life. There are complex organic molecules and energy necessary for life. We will have the opportunity to observe the processes similar to those that occurred on the early Earth when life was formed, and the conditions which can hide its existence”, – explained the Director of the Department of planetary Sciences NASA Lori Glaze beaches.

In addition to the Dragonfly camera will be equipped with a whole set of scientific instruments such as spectrometers, a set of meteorological sensors and even a seismometer to fix the earthquakes. And the devices on the tracks of the spacecraft will collect samples of Titan’s surface for analysis.

