NASCAR race ended with a crash: the winner was determined by photo finish (video)
June 23, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR race GEICO 500 at Talladega. This victory was for the 26-year-old American in the first season.
The fate of the stage was decided in overtime.
The peloton was led by Kevin Harwick. But Blaney was able to get ahead. Coming out of the last turn, victory claimed a few riders.
The result of the contact of the struggle Ryan was sent to the bumper of one of their competitors. And to determine the winner still took a photo finish. In the end, second was Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet. He gave Blaney 0,007 seconds. At the finish line the front bumpers of their cars were separated by only one foot. Third place went to Eric Almirola Ford.