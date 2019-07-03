Nastia Kamenskih noticed signs of toxicity
Nastya Kamensky unwittingly provoked the emergence of rumors about her pregnancy. It seems that this topic is second in popularity among fans of the artist. Fans have long dreamed that her mother became a mother that constantly attributed to her interesting position.
This time, my assumptions about what Kamensky expecting first child, began her complaints of feeling unwell. The other day she complained of indisposition, which prevents it to work in the same operating mode as before. Fans suspect the problem lies in the Nasty toxicosis in early pregnancy.
“Yesterday was my only day off and my Dr. Ipota (husband of the artist — Alexey Potapenko approx. ed.) have transformed it into the most magical day,” — said the singer.
However, poor health is not a sure sign of pregnancy Kamensky. However, against the background of the friends Nastya and Potap, about what the couple dream of becoming parents, this suspicion doesn’t seem so groundless.
Moreover, recently Potap directly asked about his wife’s pregnancy, and he didn’t deny it. But confirmation of the rumors is not received. “This work, peering, journalists”, — said Potapov. After the Grand wedding carefully looking at the form now Nastya and her fans.