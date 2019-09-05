Nastya Ivleva and LJ got married (photo)
The Russian presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivlieva, which denied entry to Ukraine, married her boyfriend, rapper LJ (Alexei Asenyka).
According to the information channel Super.ru, TV presenter took her husband’s name, now she is Anastasia Usenik.
If you believe the relatives of lovers, the wedding celebration was not.
The couple went to honeymoon in Sicily, where enjoying each other on the yacht.
By the way, Anastasia has confirmed the marriage: she published a photo of LJ and signed it: “Husband.”
And two days ago Ivlieva lighted engagement ring.
Note that Nastia — 28 years, her husband is 25. Together they have a year and a half, she said more than once that beloved man she likes everything.
Recall that Ivlieva Nastya and Andrey Bednyakov back in the “eagle and Tails”.
