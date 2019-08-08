Nastya Ivleva radically changed the way (photo)
Famous Russian TV personality, former host of “the eagle and Tails” Nastya Ivleva, which denied entry to Ukraine, once again surprised subscribers. She radically changed her image, appearing on the new photo with his hair blue.
Followers responded to the photo by leaving your comments. They write that this way is very Naste and compare it with Malvina, or a mermaid.
“Lol, malvinka on the minimum salary”, “Friend, this is very cool, you really go” — written under the photo.
The suspense broke your comment singer Sergey Lazarev. “You are very this wig!”, — he wrote.
Other members drew attention to the ring on the ring finger and assume that she will soon marry his favorite rapper LJ. Others argue that the couple secretly got married and hides the wedding.
Nastya Ivleva before experimenting with images. She dyed my hair bright red. It appeared with pink color.
