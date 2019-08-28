Nastya Kamenskih commented on the rumors about competition from Olga Polyakova
One of the most popular and sought-after artists of Ukraine NK Nastya Kamensky for the third year, the judge of the vocal show “X factor” on STB TV-channel, as well as judge the winner of last season. The actress said, a mentor which category on show she wanted to be this year, what the artists wants to see in his team, and also answered the question of whether there is competition among the jury members.
According to Nastya Kamenskih, it is not so important category of the participants, as people who have talent and the X factor.
“This season I’m not looking at the performer, a true artist with great potential and desire to work hard and achieve ambitious goals. I’m ready to share my experience, because there is an enormous creative way and by example can definitely say that any goal is achievable if the work”, — says the artist.
Because for the first time in all the seasons of the Ukrainian X-factor this year among the jury members will have 2 girls (Nastya Kamenskih and Olya Polyakova), the singer commented on the rumors about the competition between them.
“I do not think that the members of the jury have competitors, because we all have one goal: to find artists, who will be the future of the Ukrainian stage, who will win the love of millions of Ukrainians and which may even hear the whole world. Therefore, the main focus is to unleash the full potential of their wards,” she said.