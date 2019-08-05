Nastya Kamenskih compared with the legendary Monica Bellucci
Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky has published in his Instagram a new picture from vacation in Italy.
Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamenskikh one of the most popular stars of our show business. After her marriage to producer Potap attention to her person seems to have become only more.
Married Kamensky and Potap 13 years after the start of joint work. The wedding took place may 23 in the country the Metropolitan restaurant, located in goloseyevsky district of Kiev. The ceremony has attended most of the stars of Ukrainian show business. After returning from the honeymoon the couple spent in a warmer climate, the artists immediately went on tour.
Yesterday, August 2, Nastya Kamensky has published in his Instagram a new photo. On it the singer is depicted in a very stylish outfit. Anastasia wore a terracotta dress shirt with a length just below the knee and sandals with high heels. Note that Potap with Nastya now rest in Italy, so that such an image is very simple, fits in with the surrounding landscape.
Some fans have compared Kamensky with the legendary Monica Bellucci.
